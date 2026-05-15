Gayatri Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 111.00 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 39.52% to Rs 191.34 crore

Net loss of Gayatri Projects reported to Rs 111.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 158.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 39.52% to Rs 191.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 137.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1548.33% to Rs 2042.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 123.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 88.23% to Rs 846.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 449.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.