Gayatri Sugars standalone net profit rises 19.69% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 24.86% to Rs 243.81 crore

Net profit of Gayatri Sugars rose 19.69% to Rs 46.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.86% to Rs 243.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 195.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.61% to Rs 1.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.01% to Rs 366.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 336.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.