GB Global standalone net profit declines 10.98% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 62.10% to Rs 24.91 crore

Net profit of GB Global declined 10.98% to Rs 10.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 62.10% to Rs 24.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 65.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 73.15% to Rs 29.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 108.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 54.83% to Rs 86.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 191.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.