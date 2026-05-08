GBP/USD pair is currently quoting at 1.3616, up 0.25% on the day. The pair saw excellent rebound after testing lows around 1.3550 mark as the US dollar stayed under pressure ahead of nonfarm payrolls data. Latest data from the UK services sector points to resilient growth but surging inflation pressures that suggest that the Bank of England may be more likely to raise interest rates before long. The April S&P Global/CIPS composite purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 52.6 in April from 50.3 in March, signalling continued expansion for the economy. On NSE, GBP/INR futures closed at 128.75, up 0.25% on the day, marking sustained gains throughout the session.

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