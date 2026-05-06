GBP/USD falls near 1.3500 mark after FTSE100's meltodwn in last session, sees recovery today

British Pound has edged up today after staying under pressure in last session amid weak UK equities. GBP/USD pair fell near 1.3500 mark yesterday. The UK equities tanked on Tuesday, as traders returned from a bank holiday ‌to witness a rout in financial stocks amid broad concerns about the US-Iran conflict. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index lost 1.40% to test one-week low. It edged up today as US dollar slipped on hopes of US-Tehran talks. GBP/USD pair is currently quoting at 1.3585, up 0.27% on the day. On NSE, GBP/INR futures are trading at 129.45, up 0.13% on the day.

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