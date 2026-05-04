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GBP/USD off two and half month high, falls under 1.3600 level

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Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 3:31 PM IST
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British Pound is easing after recent surge. GBP/USD futures hit a two and half month high of 1.3660 mark on Friday as a multi-week advance extended on the back of the Fed and Bank of England rate decisions. However, the pair failed to sustain at these levels and soon gave up as cautious global risky assets supported the US dollar index. GBP/USD futures are currently quoting at 1.3560, down marginally on the day. US equities are witnessing modest losses at the start of week. On NSE, GBP/INR futures are quoting at 129.16, up 0.31% on the day after approaching 129.30 mark in morning trades. GBP/USD futures witnessed a good advance of 2.80% in last month.

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First Published: May 04 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

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