British Pound slipped today as the US dollar index edged up and crude oil edged up amid elevated geopolitical tensions. GBP/USD topped out around one and half week high in last session as UK retailers reported a sharp decline in sales in April and forecast further weakness. Survey data from the Confederation of British Industry showed that net 68% of retailers said sales volumes declined in April compared to last month's balance of 52%. GBP/USD pair currently trades at 1.3488, down 0.33% on the day. On NSE, GBP/INR futures are trading at 128.12, up marginally on the day after hitting above Rs 128.20 mark in morning trades.