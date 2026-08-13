GCM Securities standalone net profit rises 60.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net profit of GCM Securities rose 60.71% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.00.46063.040.520.370.450.270.450.28

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