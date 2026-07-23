Godrej Conusmer Products (GCPL) announced that it has invested Rs 200 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary, Godrej Pet Care, through a rights issue to support the subsidiary's business operations, growth initiatives and capital requirements.

Godrej Pet Care, a wholly owned subsidiary of GCPL, is engaged in the business of pet food products. The company reported revenue of Rs 2.22 crore for the financial year ended FY26.

The investment is aimed at strengthening the company's presence in the rapidly expanding pet care segment, which it considers a strategic growth area.

The company stated that the transaction was undertaken with a related party, being its wholly owned subsidiary, and was executed on an arm's length basis.

As part of the transaction, GCPL subscribed to 1,61,29,032 fully paid-up equity shares of face value Rs 10 each at a premium of Rs 114 per share, aggregating to Rs 200 crore. Following the investment, Godrej Consumer Products continues to hold 100% of the voting capital of Godrej Pet Care. Godrej Consumer Products is an Indian consumer goods company. The company's products include soap, hair colorants, toiletries and liquid detergents. The company reported a 9.68% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 451.77 crore on a 1.18% rise in sales to Rs 3,884.90 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.