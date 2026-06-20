GE Power India announced a series of senior leadership changes, including the appointment of Rahul Rojal as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), as the company strengthens its management team amid ongoing business and project execution initiatives.

The board approved the appointment of Rahul Rojal as CFO and Key Managerial Personnel with effect from 19 June 2026, based on the recommendations of the Audit Committee and Nomination & Remuneration Committee.

Rojal, a Chartered Accountant with over 16 years of experience, currently serves as Senior Financial Reporting Manager and Chief Risk Officer at GE Power India. He has extensive expertise in financial reporting, statutory controllership, enterprise risk management, investor relations, SEBI compliance and strategic transactions. Prior to joining GE Power India, he worked with DCM Shriram and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

In a separate move, the company appointed Vipul Sharma as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer with effect from June 19, 2026. Sharma has more than 15 years of experience across corporate governance, legal and compliance functions and was previously associated with Aye Finance as Chief Compliance Officer and Company Secretary, where he played a key role in the company's IPO process. The board also approved the appointment of Shrikar Thakur as Additional Director and Whole-time Director for a three-year term beginning July 1, 2026, subject to allotment of a Director Identification Number (DIN) and shareholder approval. Thakur currently serves as India New Build Leader and has over 17 years of experience across the power, infrastructure and EPC sectors, including leadership roles in India, France and the United States.

Additionally, the company approved the re-appointment of independent director Shukla Wassan for a second term of five years from November 29, 2026, to November 28, 2031, subject to shareholder approval. Wassan is a fellow member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, UK. She has served on multiple boards across India, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka and is currently an independent director at Kwality Wall's India Ltd and India Glycols Ltd. The appointments form part of GE Power India's ongoing leadership succession and governance framework strengthening efforts. GE Power India provides engineering, procurement and servicing solutions for the power generation industry and operates across thermal power equipment and services businesses.