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GE Power India consolidated net profit declines 31.07% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 18.78% to Rs 316.40 crore

Net profit of GE Power India declined 31.07% to Rs 113.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 164.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.78% to Rs 316.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 266.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.44% to Rs 252.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 203.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.23% to Rs 1269.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1047.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales316.40266.38 19 1269.391047.10 21 OPM %33.73-7.79 -20.44-0.98 - PBDT132.43-3.89 LP 368.4347.47 676 PBT129.42-7.38 LP 356.1533.65 958 NP113.21164.24 -31 252.61203.00 24

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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