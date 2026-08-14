GE Power India consolidated net profit rises 54.75% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.61% to Rs 308.69 croreNet profit of GE Power India rose 54.75% to Rs 53.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 34.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.61% to Rs 308.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 286.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales308.69286.85 8 OPM %14.490.01 -PBDT73.2750.56 45 PBT70.0047.13 49 NP53.7334.72 55
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