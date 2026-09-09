The Great Eastern Shipping Company (GE Shipping) said that it has contracted to buy a secondhand Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier of about 81,609 deadweight tonnage (dwt).

The 2019 built vessel is expected to join the companys fleet in Q3 FY27. The proposed vessel will be financed entirely from internal accruals. The purpose of the acquisition is expansion of the fleet.

The companys current owned fleet stands at 40 vessels, comprising 25 tankers (5 crude tankers, 16 product tankers, 4 LPG carriers) and 15 dry bulk carriers (2 capesize, 10 kamsarmax, 1 ultramax, 2 supramax) aggregating 3.24 million dwt. The companys current capacity utilization is close to 100%.