GE Shipping ends higher after sigining deal to acquire secondhand tanker

Great Eastern Shipping Company jumped 2.40% to end at Rs 1,417.60 after the company contracted to buy a secondhand Long Range 2 Tanker of about 110,000 deadweight tonnage (dwt), further strengthening its fleet.

The proposed vessel will be financed entirely from internal accruals. The 2015 built vessel is expected to join the companys fleet in Q2 FY27.

The companys current owned fleet stands at 39 vessels, comprising 24 Tankers (5 Crude Tankers, 15 Product Tankers, 4 LPG Carriers) and 15 Dry Bulk Carriers (2 Capesize, 10 Kamsarmax, 1 Ultramax, 2 Supramax) aggregating 3.19 mn dwt. The companys current capacity utilization is close to 100%.