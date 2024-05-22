Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GE T&D India reports standalone net profit of Rs 66.29 crore in the March 2024 quarter

GE T&amp;D India reports standalone net profit of Rs 66.29 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.95% to Rs 913.60 crore

Net profit of GE T&D India reported to Rs 66.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 15.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.95% to Rs 913.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 703.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 181.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.23% to Rs 3167.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2773.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales913.60703.05 30 3167.912773.22 14 OPM %12.153.97 -10.073.66 - PBDT113.5018.90 501 313.2293.51 235 PBT101.184.34 2231 263.0738.13 590 NP66.29-15.35 LP 181.05-1.49 LP

