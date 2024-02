GE T&D India has secured orders worth approximately Rs 370 crore from Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) for the supply of 765 kV Shunt Reactors for PGCIL's various transmission system projects in India. These projects aim to facilitate the integration of renewable energy into the national electricity grid and enhance electricity transmission within the country, including Rajasthan and Karnataka.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel