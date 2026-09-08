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GE Vernova rallies after securing HDVC contract from Power Grid Corp

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Last Updated : Sep 08 2026 | 11:50 AM IST
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GE Vernova T&D soared 8.50% to Rs 4,734 after the firm received a contract from Power Grid Corporation of India to establish an High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) LCC terminal station for evacuating renewable energy.

The contract involves the design and establishment of a 6,000 MW, 800 kV High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Line Commutated Converter (LCC) terminal station, comprising two 3,000 MW terminals. The project is aimed at supporting the evacuation of renewable power from Barmer II to South Kalamb.

The contract is scheduled to be executed over a multi-year period.

GE Vernova T&D India is the listed entity of GE Vernovas Electrification segment in India. The company provides a versatile and robust range of solutions for connecting and evacuating power from generation sources onto the grid, and a wide range of products including power transformers, circuit breakers, gas-insulated switchgear, instrument transformers, substation automation, digital software solutions, turnkey substation solutions, FACTS, HVDC, and maintenance support.

The company has reported 25% rise in net profit to Rs 360 crore on a 38% increase in revenue to Rs 1,840 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

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First Published: Sep 08 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

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