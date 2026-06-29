GE Vernova T&D India Ltd is quoting at Rs 4962.5, down 1.6% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 110.18% in last one year as compared to a 6.14% slide in NIFTY and a 8.21% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4962.5, down 1.6% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 23950.45. The Sensex is at 76719.4, down 0.49%.GE Vernova T&D India Ltd has added around 4.36% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which GE Vernova T&D India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39637, down 0.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.25 lakh shares in last one month.