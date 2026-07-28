GE Vernova T&D India Ltd has lost 18.64% over last one month compared to 4.53% fall in BSE Capital Goods index and 0.35% drop in the SENSEX

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd lost 2.36% today to trade at Rs 4101.9. The BSE Capital Goods index is down 0.83% to quote at 77269.72. The index is down 4.53 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd decreased 1.91% and Bharat Electronics Ltd lost 1.78% on the day. The BSE Capital Goods index went up 13.46 % over last one year compared to the 5.02% fall in benchmark SENSEX.