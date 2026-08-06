GE Vernova T&D India Ltd has lost 6.82% over last one month compared to 2.16% fall in BSE Power index and 0.77% rise in the SENSEX

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd fell 5.42% today to trade at Rs 4135. The BSE Power index is down 0.91% to quote at 7621.81. The index is down 2.16 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hitachi Energy India Ltd decreased 2.1% and Siemens Energy India Ltd lost 1.54% on the day. The BSE Power index went up 14.54 % over last one year compared to the 2.19% fall in benchmark SENSEX.