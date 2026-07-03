GE Vernova T&D India Ltd Slides 6.97%, BSE Power index Drops 1.31%

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd has lost 9.53% over last one month compared to 2.08% fall in BSE Power index and 5.12% rise in the SENSEX

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd lost 6.97% today to trade at Rs 4487.85. The BSE Power index is down 1.31% to quote at 7924.39. The index is down 2.08 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hitachi Energy India Ltd decreased 5.86% and CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd lost 5.5% on the day. The BSE Power index went up 15.9 % over last one year compared to the 6.11% fall in benchmark SENSEX.