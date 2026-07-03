Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GE Vernova T&D India Ltd Slides 6.97%, BSE Power index Drops 1.31%

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd Slides 6.97%, BSE Power index Drops 1.31%

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Last Updated : Jul 03 2026 | 9:52 AM IST
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GE Vernova T&D India Ltd has lost 9.53% over last one month compared to 2.08% fall in BSE Power index and 5.12% rise in the SENSEX

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd lost 6.97% today to trade at Rs 4487.85. The BSE Power index is down 1.31% to quote at 7924.39. The index is down 2.08 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hitachi Energy India Ltd decreased 5.86% and CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd lost 5.5% on the day. The BSE Power index went up 15.9 % over last one year compared to the 6.11% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd has lost 9.53% over last one month compared to 2.08% fall in BSE Power index and 5.12% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 12374 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 80839 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 5650 on 23 Jun 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2269.35 on 14 Jul 2025.

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First Published: Jul 03 2026 | 9:52 AM IST

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