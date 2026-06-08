GE Vernova T&D India Ltd Slips 3.46%, BSE Capital Goods index Shed 2.09%

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd has added 5.48% over last one month compared to 2.23% fall in BSE Capital Goods index and 5.05% drop in the SENSEX

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd fell 3.46% today to trade at Rs 4880. The BSE Capital Goods index is down 2.09% to quote at 78338.1. The index is down 2.23 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Apar Industries Ltd decreased 2.96% and Siemens Energy India Ltd lost 2.87% on the day. The BSE Capital Goods index went up 10.65 % over last one year compared to the 10.67% fall in benchmark SENSEX.