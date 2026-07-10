GE Vernova T&D India Ltd soars 1.11%, rises for third straight session

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd is quoting at Rs 4694.8, up 1.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 101.24% in last one year as compared to a 3.82% fall in NIFTY and a 8.84% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4694.8, up 1.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 24188.05. The Sensex is at 77527.52, up 1.02%. GE Vernova T&D India Ltd has dropped around 0.85% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which GE Vernova T&D India Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38838.1, up 1.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.5 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4695.9, up 0.84% on the day. GE Vernova T&D India Ltd is up 101.24% in last one year as compared to a 3.82% fall in NIFTY and a 8.84% fall in the Nifty Energy index.