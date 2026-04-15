GE Vernova T&D India Ltd spurts 0.64%, up for fifth straight session

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd is quoting at Rs 4119.9, up 0.64% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 181.9% in last one year as compared to a 3.39% jump in NIFTY and a 13.56% jump in the Nifty Energy.

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4119.9, up 0.64% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.64% on the day, quoting at 24232.7. The Sensex is at 78098.95, up 1.63%. GE Vernova T&D India Ltd has gained around 16.97% in last one month.