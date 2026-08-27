GE Vernova T&D India Ltd is quoting at Rs 4410, up 1.61% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 64.32% in last one year as compared to a 1.34% drop in NIFTY and a 13.26% drop in the Nifty Energy.

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 4410, up 1.61% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 24173. The Sensex is at 77310.12, down 0.21%. GE Vernova T&D India Ltd has risen around 6.94% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which GE Vernova T&D India Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38099.9, up 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.97 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.39 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4442, up 1.13% on the day. GE Vernova T&D India Ltd is up 64.32% in last one year as compared to a 1.34% drop in NIFTY and a 13.26% drop in the Nifty Energy index.