GE Vernova T&D India Ltd is quoting at Rs 4875.2, up 1.68% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 158.62% in last one year as compared to a 4.19% jump in NIFTY and a 13.18% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4875.2, up 1.68% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.67% on the day, quoting at 23813. The Sensex is at 75784.77, up 0.8%. GE Vernova T&D India Ltd has gained around 8.42% in last one month.