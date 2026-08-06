GE Vernova T&D India registers PAT of Rs 360 crore for Q1 FY27

GE Vernova T&D India has reported 25% rise in net profit to Rs 360 crore on a 38% increase in revenue to Rs 1,840 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

While EBITDA improved by 19% YoY to Rs 460 crore, EBITDA margin contracted by 400 basis points YoY to 25.1% in the June'26 quarter.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 487 crore, up 25% from Rs 390 crore in Q1 FY26.

Order bookings for the quarter ended in June 2026 were Rs 1,140 crore, down by 30% YoY.

Sandeep Zanzaria, managing director & CEO, GE Vernova T&D India, said: "We have had a solid start to the financial year, positioning us well to serve Indias ambitious energy transition goals.

As the nations power landscape evolves, we remain committed to a disciplined strategy of pursuing margin accretive growth while maintaining operational excellence. To better serve our customers, we are investing in capex to strengthen our capabilities across HVDC, transformers and reactors, gas-insulated switchgear, circuit breakers, instrument transformers, disconnectors, bushings, and air-core reactors." GE Vernova T&D India, the listed entity of GE Vernovas Electrification segment in India, is a leading player in the power transmission and distribution business. The company provides a versatile and robust range of solutions for connecting and evacuating power from generations sources onto the grid, and a wide range of products including power transformers, circuit breakers, gas-insulated switchgear, instrument transformers, substation automation, digital software solutions, turnkey substation solutions, FACTS, HVDC, and maintenance support.