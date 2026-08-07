GEE standalone net profit rises 598.98% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 29.91% to Rs 102.86 crore

Net profit of GEE rose 598.98% to Rs 6.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 29.91% to Rs 102.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 79.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.102.8679.187.795.756.462.335.451.316.850.98

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