Geecee Ventures consolidated net profit rises 126.05% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 384.01% to Rs 36.93 croreNet profit of Geecee Ventures rose 126.05% to Rs 7.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 384.01% to Rs 36.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales36.937.63 384 OPM %28.6853.74 -PBDT9.754.55 114 PBT9.214.01 130 NP7.553.34 126
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