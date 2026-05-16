Geecee Ventures consolidated net profit rises 505.91% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 110.00% to Rs 33.18 crore

Net profit of Geecee Ventures rose 505.91% to Rs 23.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 110.00% to Rs 33.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.01% to Rs 42.08 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 46.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 44.59% to Rs 74.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 135.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.