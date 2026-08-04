Geekay Wires standalone net profit declines 19.75% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.49% to Rs 94.94 croreNet profit of Geekay Wires declined 19.75% to Rs 5.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.49% to Rs 94.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 91.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales94.9491.74 3 OPM %5.896.75 -PBDT10.1811.80 -14 PBT7.719.60 -20 NP5.777.19 -20
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