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Geekay Wires standalone net profit declines 8.41% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 4:52 PM IST
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Sales decline 11.79% to Rs 109.41 crore

Net profit of Geekay Wires declined 8.41% to Rs 6.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.79% to Rs 109.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 124.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.89% to Rs 30.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 36.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.82% to Rs 440.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 458.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales109.41124.03 -12 440.81458.31 -4 OPM %8.135.44 -9.044.76 - PBDT11.7011.03 6 50.1155.09 -9 PBT9.278.96 3 40.7947.72 -15 NP6.757.37 -8 30.1136.23 -17

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First Published: May 18 2026 | 4:52 PM IST

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