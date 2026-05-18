Geekay Wires standalone net profit declines 8.41% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 11.79% to Rs 109.41 crore

Net profit of Geekay Wires declined 8.41% to Rs 6.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.79% to Rs 109.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 124.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.89% to Rs 30.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 36.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.82% to Rs 440.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 458.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.