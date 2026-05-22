Gem Aromatics consolidated net profit declines 96.34% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 45.40% to Rs 110.41 crore

Net profit of Gem Aromatics declined 96.34% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 45.40% to Rs 110.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 202.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 97.32% to Rs 1.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 53.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 27.28% to Rs 366.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 503.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.