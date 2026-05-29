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Gemstone Investments standalone net profit rises 290.00% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:32 AM IST
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Sales rise 162.86% to Rs 0.92 crore

Net profit of Gemstone Investments rose 290.00% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 162.86% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.00% to Rs 0.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 78.40% to Rs 2.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.920.35 163 2.231.25 78 OPM %65.2237.14 -33.6336.80 - PBDT0.540.13 315 0.670.46 46 PBT0.540.13 315 0.660.46 43 NP0.390.10 290 0.400.32 25

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

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