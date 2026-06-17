General Insurance Corporation ends lower after OFS concludes

Shares of General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re) declined 1.44% to settle at Rs 353.40 after the government's offer for sale (OFS) to divest up to a 5% stake in the company concluded on 17 June 2026.

Under the OFS, the government offered 3.51 crore shares, representing 2% of GIC Re's equity capital. It also has an oversubscription option to sell an additional 5.26 crore shares, equivalent to 3% equity, taking the total offer size to 8.77 crore shares or 5% of the company's paid-up equity capital.

The OFS opened for non-retail investors on 16 June and for retail investors and eligible employees on 17 June. The floor price was set at Rs 352 per share, reflecting a discount of about 9.4% to GIC Re's closing price of Rs 388.35 on the BSE on 15 June 2026.

The President of India, acting through the Ministry of Finance, is the promoter and seller in the transaction. Up to 20,000 shares were reserved for eligible employees, who were permitted to bid for shares worth up to Rs 5 lakh. According to exchange data, on the first day, bids were received for 10.23 lakh shares against the total non-retail offer size of 7.89 crore shares, resulting in a subscription of 129.68%. Bids backed by 100% margin accounted for 1.63 crore shares, while bids without upfront margin stood at 8.60 crore shares. On the second day, which was open to retail investors and non-retail investors carrying forward their bids, the retail portion attracted bids for 4.05 lakh shares against the total retail offer size of 87.72 lakh shares, translating into a subscription of 4.62%.

The non-retail carry-forward segment received bids for 2.07 crore shares, equivalent to 228.84% of the retail offer size. Overall, bids for 2.04 crore shares were received on the second day, resulting in a subscription of 233.46% against the retail portion. The indicative clearing price stood at Rs 352.24 per share. GIC Re is the largest reinsurer in the domestic reinsurance market in India. Internationally, GIC Re is an effective reinsurance partner for the Afro-Asian region, leading the reinsurance programmes of several insurance companies in Middle East and North Africa, and Asia including SAARC countries. As on March 2026, the Government of India held 82.40% stake in the company.