General Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit declines 31.10% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 1.56% to Rs 11097.77 crore

Net profit of General Insurance Corporation of India declined 31.10% to Rs 1743.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2530.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 1.56% to Rs 11097.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11273.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.11097.7711273.8818.2123.112191.782663.672191.782663.671743.672530.59

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