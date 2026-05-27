Home / Markets / Capital Market News / General Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 1.35% in the March 2026 quarter

General Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 1.35% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 4:35 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 7.17% to Rs 9913.56 crore

Net profit of General Insurance Corporation of India rose 1.35% to Rs 2532.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2498.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.17% to Rs 9913.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9250.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.01% to Rs 9662.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7431.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.26% to Rs 39743.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 36711.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales9913.569250.02 7 39743.3136711.83 8 OPM %24.8432.41 -25.3923.92 - PBDT3107.613143.81 -1 11483.639104.64 26 PBT3107.613143.81 -1 11446.699104.64 26 NP2532.592498.86 1 9662.377431.84 30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Goldiam International consolidated net profit rises 61.38% in the March 2026 quarter

Alan Scott Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.28 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sharat Industries consolidated net profit declines 90.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 421.07% in the March 2026 quarter

M Lakhamsi Industries consolidated net profit declines 9.68% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 27 2026 | 4:35 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story