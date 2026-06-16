General Insurance Corporation of India leads losers in 'A' group

Rain Industries Ltd, PTC Industries Ltd, National Aluminium Company Ltd and Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 June 2026.

Rain Industries Ltd, PTC Industries Ltd, National Aluminium Company Ltd and Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 June 2026.

General Insurance Corporation of India lost 8.14% to Rs 356.75 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20364 shares in the past one month.

Rain Industries Ltd tumbled 6.43% to Rs 194.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.83 lakh shares in the past one month. PTC Industries Ltd crashed 4.70% to Rs 17770. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1125 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1998 shares in the past one month. National Aluminium Company Ltd pared 4.21% to Rs 366.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.71 lakh shares in the past one month.