General Insurance Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 3.27% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.73% to Rs 9785.06 crore

Net profit of General Insurance Corporation of India rose 3.27% to Rs 2254.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2182.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.73% to Rs 9785.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8680.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.23% to Rs 8392.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6701.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.99% to Rs 39378.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 36130.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.