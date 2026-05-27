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General Insurance Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 3.27% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 4:33 PM IST
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Sales rise 12.73% to Rs 9785.06 crore

Net profit of General Insurance Corporation of India rose 3.27% to Rs 2254.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2182.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.73% to Rs 9785.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8680.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.23% to Rs 8392.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6701.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.99% to Rs 39378.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 36130.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales9785.068680.15 13 39378.3536130.26 9 OPM %23.7331.98 -23.8523.35 - PBDT2960.042922.66 1 10793.268765.64 23 PBT2960.042922.66 1 10793.268765.64 23 NP2254.242182.89 3 8392.186701.36 25

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 4:33 PM IST

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