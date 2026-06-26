Generic Engineering Construction & Projects consolidated net profit declines 69.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.14% to Rs 111.22 crore

Net profit of Generic Engineering Construction & Projects declined 69.57% to Rs 1.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.14% to Rs 111.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 106.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 29.93% to Rs 8.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 12.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.11% to Rs 305.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 302.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.