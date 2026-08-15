Genesys International Corporation consolidated net profit declines 25.14% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.80% to Rs 81.36 crore

Net profit of Genesys International Corporation declined 25.14% to Rs 5.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.80% to Rs 81.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 70.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.81.3670.8734.5741.6326.7527.598.3212.165.337.12

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