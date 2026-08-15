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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Genesys International Corporation consolidated net profit declines 25.14% in the June 2026 quarter

Genesys International Corporation consolidated net profit declines 25.14% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:40 AM IST
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Sales rise 14.80% to Rs 81.36 crore

Net profit of Genesys International Corporation declined 25.14% to Rs 5.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 14.80% to Rs 81.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 70.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales81.3670.87 15 OPM %34.5741.63 -PBDT26.7527.59 -3 PBT8.3212.16 -32 NP5.337.12 -25

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:40 AM IST

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