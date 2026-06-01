Genesys International Corporation consolidated net profit declines 34.78% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.68% to Rs 104.22 crore

Net profit of Genesys International Corporation declined 34.78% to Rs 12.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.68% to Rs 104.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 94.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 42.05% to Rs 32.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 56.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.39% to Rs 327.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 311.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.