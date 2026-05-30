Genesys International Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.06 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 3.39% to Rs 78.44 crore

Net loss of Genesys International Corporation reported to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 16.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.39% to Rs 78.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 81.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 67.41% to Rs 20.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 63.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.26% to Rs 272.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 284.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.