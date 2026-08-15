Gennex Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 5.88% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.56% to Rs 39.84 croreNet profit of Gennex Laboratories declined 5.88% to Rs 4.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.56% to Rs 39.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 34.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales39.8434.18 17 OPM %10.9914.83 -PBDT5.826.37 -9 PBT4.925.87 -16 NP4.324.59 -6
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content