Gennex Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 5.88% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.56% to Rs 39.84 crore

Net profit of Gennex Laboratories declined 5.88% to Rs 4.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.56% to Rs 39.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 34.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.39.8434.1810.9914.835.826.374.925.874.324.59

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