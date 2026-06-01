Gennex Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 61.21% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 51.15% to Rs 60.96 crore

Net profit of Gennex Laboratories rose 61.21% to Rs 3.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 51.15% to Rs 60.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.52% to Rs 18.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.26% to Rs 172.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 137.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.