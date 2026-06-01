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Gennex Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 61.21% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:21 AM IST
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Sales rise 51.15% to Rs 60.96 crore

Net profit of Gennex Laboratories rose 61.21% to Rs 3.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 51.15% to Rs 60.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.52% to Rs 18.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.26% to Rs 172.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 137.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales60.9640.33 51 172.74137.90 25 OPM %9.655.01 -12.9819.69 - PBDT6.134.65 32 26.4923.54 13 PBT4.974.10 21 23.8421.55 11 NP3.742.32 61 18.4616.12 15

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:21 AM IST

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