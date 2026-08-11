Genus Paper & Boards standalone net profit declines 15.38% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 12.71% to Rs 218.72 croreNet profit of Genus Paper & Boards declined 15.38% to Rs 3.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 12.71% to Rs 218.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 250.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales218.72250.57 -13 OPM %8.668.18 -PBDT8.4511.05 -24 PBT3.574.22 -15 NP3.524.16 -15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content