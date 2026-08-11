Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStock to buyStocks to watchQ1 Results TodayGland Pharma ShareGold Silver PriceClaude AI WatermarkHDFC Bank StockAdani stocks Today
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Genus Paper & Boards standalone net profit declines 15.38% in the June 2026 quarter

Genus Paper & Boards standalone net profit declines 15.38% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 3:16 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 12.71% to Rs 218.72 crore

Net profit of Genus Paper & Boards declined 15.38% to Rs 3.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 12.71% to Rs 218.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 250.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales218.72250.57 -13 OPM %8.668.18 -PBDT8.4511.05 -24 PBT3.574.22 -15 NP3.524.16 -15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Quintegra Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Narendra Properties standalone net profit rises 14.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Vas Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Indo Credit Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Reliance Chemotex Industries standalone net profit rises 29.25% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

Next Story