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Genus Power Infrastructures consolidated net profit rises 39.29% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 64.09% to Rs 1537.13 crore

Net profit of Genus Power Infrastructures rose 39.29% to Rs 171.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 123.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 64.09% to Rs 1537.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 936.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 90.22% to Rs 592.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 311.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 94.55% to Rs 4750.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2442.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1537.13936.77 64 4750.922442.02 95 OPM %17.3820.96 -19.2219.23 - PBDT248.85176.97 41 823.04436.04 89 PBT230.66161.40 43 767.63401.43 91 NP171.76123.31 39 592.30311.38 90

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First Published: May 18 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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