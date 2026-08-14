Genus Power Infrastructures consolidated net profit rises 43.20% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 44.83% to Rs 1364.88 crore

Net profit of Genus Power Infrastructures rose 43.20% to Rs 196.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 137.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 44.83% to Rs 1364.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 942.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1364.88942.4219.0321.16252.32185.23232.70174.01196.64137.32

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