Genus Power Infrastructures consolidated net profit rises 43.20% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 44.83% to Rs 1364.88 croreNet profit of Genus Power Infrastructures rose 43.20% to Rs 196.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 137.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 44.83% to Rs 1364.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 942.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1364.88942.42 45 OPM %19.0321.16 -PBDT252.32185.23 36 PBT232.70174.01 34 NP196.64137.32 43
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