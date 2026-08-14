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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Genus Power Infrastructures consolidated net profit rises 43.20% in the June 2026 quarter

Genus Power Infrastructures consolidated net profit rises 43.20% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
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Sales rise 44.83% to Rs 1364.88 crore

Net profit of Genus Power Infrastructures rose 43.20% to Rs 196.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 137.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 44.83% to Rs 1364.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 942.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1364.88942.42 45 OPM %19.0321.16 -PBDT252.32185.23 36 PBT232.70174.01 34 NP196.64137.32 43

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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