Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd, KPIT Technologies Ltd, R R Kabel Ltd and Eicher Motors Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 June 2026.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd, KPIT Technologies Ltd, R R Kabel Ltd and Eicher Motors Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 June 2026.

Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd crashed 7.26% to Rs 296.3 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 308.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 84946 shares in the past one month.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd lost 6.30% to Rs 1366.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 55590 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64756 shares in the past one month. KPIT Technologies Ltd tumbled 5.31% to Rs 674.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 96533 shares in the past one month. R R Kabel Ltd fell 4.60% to Rs 2386.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 60312 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44672 shares in the past one month.