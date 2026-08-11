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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Genus Prime Infra consolidated net profit rises 4933.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Genus Prime Infra consolidated net profit rises 4933.33% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 103.23% to Rs 1.26 crore

Net profit of Genus Prime Infra rose 4933.33% to Rs 1.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 103.23% to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.260.62 103 OPM %84.9256.45 -PBDT1.800.46 291 PBT1.500.12 1150 NP1.510.03 4933

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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