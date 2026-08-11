Genus Prime Infra consolidated net profit rises 4933.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 103.23% to Rs 1.26 crore

Net profit of Genus Prime Infra rose 4933.33% to Rs 1.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 103.23% to Rs 1.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1.260.6284.9256.451.800.461.500.121.510.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News